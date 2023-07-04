Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $6.34 Million Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 213,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of PENN Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 204,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PENN shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.65.

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

