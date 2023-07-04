Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,031 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.8 %

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $190.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $193.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.58 and a 200 day moving average of $166.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,556,193 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

