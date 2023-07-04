Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $1,346,454.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,756,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $1,346,454.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,656 shares in the company, valued at $75,756,579.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,163 shares of company stock valued at $53,334,229. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock opened at $167.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.96 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.65.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

