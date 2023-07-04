Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $194.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.61 and a twelve month high of $229.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,770,976.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at $75,770,976.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $62,962,814.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and sold 4,675 shares worth $920,785. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.