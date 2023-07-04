B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,932 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,286,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 787.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 663,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after buying an additional 588,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.