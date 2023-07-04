Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Balchem worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Balchem by 3,881.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Balchem from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Balchem Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,072.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $116.68 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

