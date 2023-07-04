Ballast Inc. Has $489,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Totem Point Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Shares of GOOG opened at $120.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 816,599 shares of company stock worth $24,142,177. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

