Ballast Inc. Sells 117 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ballast Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $146.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $428.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $147.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

