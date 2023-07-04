Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.