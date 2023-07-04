Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

