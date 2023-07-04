Bay Rivers Group Has $269,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

