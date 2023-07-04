Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.69. The firm has a market cap of $434.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

