Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 88,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTTX shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Lifesci Capital cut Better Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Better Therapeutics Stock Up 12.0 %

BTTX stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.96. Better Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Insider Activity

Better Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTTX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 303,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $248,484.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 343,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 303,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $248,484.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 343,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe purchased 242,424 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $198,787.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 292,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,787.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 546,054 shares of company stock valued at $447,794 in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.83% of Better Therapeutics worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.