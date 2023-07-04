Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO stock opened at $377.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.79. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

