Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 21,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 25,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

