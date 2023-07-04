Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 378 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 451.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

