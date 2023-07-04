Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 34,316 First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000.

First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Performance

XMAR opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88. First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $33.06.

First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

