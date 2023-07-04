Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $23.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

