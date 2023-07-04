Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,360 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 838,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 147,287 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 518,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 453,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 49,096 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 262,968 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1179 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

