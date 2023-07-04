Brookstone Capital Management Buys 2,395 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in International Paper were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

