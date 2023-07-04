Brookstone Capital Management Buys 4,737 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,158 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 308,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 211,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

