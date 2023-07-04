Brookstone Capital Management Buys 4,789 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,924,000 after purchasing an additional 194,152 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,034,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,815,000 after purchasing an additional 541,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,968,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,169,000 after purchasing an additional 271,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 0.7 %

EVRG opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

