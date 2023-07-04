Brookstone Capital Management Buys 525 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,801,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,608 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,691,003.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,623,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,974,000 after acquiring an additional 80,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

