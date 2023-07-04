Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $740,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Further Reading

