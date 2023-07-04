Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,893 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in GSK by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 75,323 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 43,599 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in GSK by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in GSK by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 15,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

