Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 111.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vale were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vale by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vale by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Vale by 55.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VALE. Citigroup cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas cut Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

