Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,933,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $782.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.63 and a 1 year high of $795.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $699.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $655.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

