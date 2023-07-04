Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.07 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDX opened at $247.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $250.08.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.