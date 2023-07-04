Brookstone Capital Management Has $681,000 Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 596,078 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 145,611 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,000.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 145,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 138,824 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.