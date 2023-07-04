Brookstone Capital Management Has $681,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,820.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 452,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

VLO stock opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

