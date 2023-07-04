Brookstone Capital Management Has $706,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDU. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after buying an additional 394,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,550,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 844.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 67,373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $965.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.