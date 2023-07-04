Brookstone Capital Management Has $710,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,281 shares of company stock worth $3,182,509 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $222.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

