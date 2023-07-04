Brookstone Capital Management Has $722,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PPG opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $149.66.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.18.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.