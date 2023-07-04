Brookstone Capital Management Has $728,000 Stock Position in ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Short Real Estate were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short Real Estate Stock Performance

REK stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. ProShares Short Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.

About ProShares Short Real Estate

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

