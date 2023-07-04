Brookstone Capital Management Has $751,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,664 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.