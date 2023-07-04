Brookstone Capital Management Has $761,000 Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 163.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

MARA opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 5.02. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MARA shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

