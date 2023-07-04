Brookstone Capital Management Has $786,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

