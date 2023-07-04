Brookstone Capital Management Has $809,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,619,000 after buying an additional 342,979 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 290,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 195,934 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,104,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $113.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

