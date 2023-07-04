Brookstone Capital Management Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

