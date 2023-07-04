Brookstone Capital Management Has $889,000 Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $2,530,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average of $103.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -46.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

