Brookstone Capital Management Has $977,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,217 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Price Performance

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock worth $682,511,547 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $318.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

