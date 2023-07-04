Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,771,000 after buying an additional 205,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Barclays upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 208,406 shares of company stock valued at $18,200,490 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

