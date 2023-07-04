Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 195.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $254.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $258.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.29. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

