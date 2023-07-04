Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 209.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $76.69. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

