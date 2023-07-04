Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $198.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.05 and a 1 year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

