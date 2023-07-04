Brookstone Capital Management Invests $912,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 44,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average is $77.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

