Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $722,000 Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

