Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 14,372 Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOON. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 35,035 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 3,475.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 120.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MOON opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.

About Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF

The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Moonshots index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index that selects US-listed companies seeking innovative technologies. MOON was launched on Nov 12, 2020 and is managed by Direxion.

