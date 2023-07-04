Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 284 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 131,444 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $264.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.27 and a 200 day moving average of $233.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $266.51.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.84.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

