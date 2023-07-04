Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 385 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE WFC opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

