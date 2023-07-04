Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

